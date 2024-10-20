USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.66 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $73.24 million and $278,002.43 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,558.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00534683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00028032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00074455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.65837148 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $287,335.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

