UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 4.2 %

UTSI stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

