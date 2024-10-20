Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Cut by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $172.75 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.