VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,744,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ANGL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.