VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

