Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

