Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 4.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $267.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.63. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $267.90.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

