Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

