Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Increased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $41,035,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VV stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 174,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,558. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.