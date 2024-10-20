Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

