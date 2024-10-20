Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,554,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

