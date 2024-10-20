Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 13.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $58,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

