Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

