Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

