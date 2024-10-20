Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 346.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.