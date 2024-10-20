Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 476.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

