Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

