Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.