Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.82. 3,218,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

