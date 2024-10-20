Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 1,843 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $92,186.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $318,677.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92.

On Friday, September 27th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,286,779.95.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 3.54. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

