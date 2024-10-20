Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

