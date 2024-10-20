Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

