Veracity Capital LLC Buys 130 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

