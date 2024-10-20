Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $402.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

