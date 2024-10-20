Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 4,760 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.