Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

