Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 247.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

