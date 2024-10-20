Verde Capital Management Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in Stryker by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.56 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

