VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $187.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

