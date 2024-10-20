Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,792.98

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $18,792.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,379.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00531662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00109566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00234745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00028748 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00027849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00073816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,518,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

