Vest Financial LLC Acquires 18,119 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 15,087,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,165,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

