Vest Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,525 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 1.0% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Amcor worth $54,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,103. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

