Vest Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,294 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mueller Industries worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

MLI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

