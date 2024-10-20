Vest Financial LLC Purchases 133,475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,633,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,871,640 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 30,593,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,864,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.