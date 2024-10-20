Vest Financial LLC Purchases 57,230 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $30,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

