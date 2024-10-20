Vest Financial LLC Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $62,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,130. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

