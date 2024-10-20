Vest Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vest Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $51,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,500,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.39. 4,537,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $107.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

