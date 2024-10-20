Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $52.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

