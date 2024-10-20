Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 12,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.20 ($0.50).
Virgin Wines UK Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.71 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Virgin Wines UK Company Profile
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
