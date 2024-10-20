Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.30 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.06 million and $5.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,852,092.32901979 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

