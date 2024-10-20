Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and traded as low as $29.71. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 50,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

