Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and traded as low as $29.71. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 50,152 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMMVY
Wal-Mart de México Price Performance
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wal-Mart de México
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.