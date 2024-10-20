Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $13.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.