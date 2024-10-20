Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,552,755 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

