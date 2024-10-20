Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $36.38 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00040954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,307,183 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

