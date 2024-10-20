Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

