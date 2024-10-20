Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $522.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $502.73 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 76.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

