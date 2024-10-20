Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36.84 Million in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,000. Apogee Therapeutics makes up 7.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Apogee Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

