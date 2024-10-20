Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $224.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

