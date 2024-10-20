Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.88. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

