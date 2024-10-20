Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $265.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average is $246.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $265.76. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

